Hurricane-strength ‘Storm of the century’ hit Florida 28 years ago today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Saturday marks 28 years since the “Superstorm of 1993” passed through Florida bringing damaging hurricane force winds, a 12 foot storm surge and 11 confirmed tornadoes across the state.

This event was characterized as “the storm of the century” due to its widespread impacts across the Deep South and up through the Mid-Atlantic States. Record snowfall totals were reported from Alabama up through Maine. Severe storms produced winds up to 120 mph as far south as Cuba.

Over 100 people had to be rescued from sinking ships by the Coast Guard as the storm moved through the Gulf of Mexico on the night of March 12. Forty-four deaths were reported in Florida with more than 270 people killed across 13 states, according the National Weather Service.

Five tornadoes were reported in the Tampa Bay area; one each in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Polk, Pasco and in Citrus Counties. All were F0 except the Citrus tornado which was reported as an F1. There were 21 reports of significant wind damage in the area.

Credit: NWS, Map of tornadoes and wind damage reported across the peninsula of Florida during the 1993 Superstorm Credit: NWS, Map of the storm surge heights along the Florida coastline during the 1993 Superstorm

Storm surge heights were highest in the Big Bend region, up to 12 feet, but water levels rose between six and 11 feet from Apollo Beach to Crystal River due to the strong winds pushing water up on to the coast.

According the National Weather Service, it was one of the most intense mid-latitude cyclones ever observed in the United States.

Although this was a counter-clockwise rotating are of low pressure passing through the Gulf of Mexico, it was not a hurricane because of the cold air associated with it. It was, however, much larger than a hurricane and just as powerful. This was more of a winter storm that developed much farther south than usual.

It began as an area of thunderstorms in the northwestern Gulf that merged with a band of snow over southern Texas.

The atmosphere was set-up perfectly for the storm to rapidly strengthen to barometric pressures (measure of strength) that were lower than any historic winter storm OR hurricane across the interior Southeastern United States. Several cities including Charlotte, Greensboro and Columbia recorded all time record low pressures, which even beat out Hurricane Hugo’s lowest pressure set in 1989.

The storm was strengthening from the extreme temperature difference associated with a stalled front. Arctic air was in place across much of the Plains but warmer, humid air was moving north with the thunderstorms in the Gulf. The winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere were very strong as well which aided in the system starting to spin and organize.

A squall line developed in the Gulf of Mexico that stretched south of the low pressure system. As the “center” of the low moved on shore in the panhandle, the line of severe thunderstorms pushed south through the peninsula and continued to move south though Cuba. It produced damaging straight line winds with embedded tornadoes. A wind gust of 109 mph was recorded in the Dry Tortugas.

Farther north, blizzard conditions were reported across much of the Eastern Seaboard. The storm was so large it eventually stretched from Central America up through Canada.

The Superstorm of 1993 ranks among the deadliest weather events of the 20th century. It remains the countries costliest winter storm to date with approximately $5.5 billion in damages ($9.9 billion in 2020 dollars) according the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.