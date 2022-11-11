Six skulls and other bones that may be 200 years old or older were discovered on South Hutchinson Island in Martin County, the sheriff's office said.

(NBC News) — Hurricane Nicole may have unearthed a Native American burial site dating back hundreds of years on a Florida beach, authorities said.

Six skulls and other smaller bones turned up on Chastain Beach on South Hutchinson Island, said Martin County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy John Budensiek.

Beachgoers found the remains, Budensiek said.

“Our medical examiner’s office is saying that they believe the bones are in excess of 200 years of age,” he said, adding that investigators believe they may be the remains of Indigenous people.

