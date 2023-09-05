TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — As Floridians continue recovery efforts from Hurricane Idalia, FloridaCommerce announced Sunday that Disaster Unemployment Assistance is available to those who qualify.

Florida businesses and residents whose employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of Hurricane Idalia and are not eligible for regular state or Federal Reemployment Assistance benefits qualify for DUA, according to FloridaCommerce.

Eligible residents who were impacted by Idalia can submit a claim by following this link.

Additionally, work search reporting, waiting week, and Employ Florida registration requirements for Reemployment Assistance claims have been temporarily waived for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Idalia in FEMA disaster-declared counties.

FloridaCommerce is accepting applications for DUA from residents and businesses in the following counties:

Citrus

Columbia

Dixie

Gilchrist

Hamilton

Hernando

Jefferson

Lafayette

Levy

Madison

Pasco

Suwannee

Taylor

DUA is available to those who are ineligible to receive federal or state Reemployment Assistance benefits and the individual meets one of the following requirements:

Worked or were self-employed or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment;

Are not able to work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of the disaster;

Can establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their principal source of income;

Do not qualify for regular unemployment benefits from any state;

Cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury as a direct result of the disaster; or

Became the breadwinner or major supporter of a household because of the death of the head of household.

The assistance is available for weeks of unemployment starting on Sept. 3, 2023, until March 2, 2024, as the individual’s unemployment continues to be a result of the disaster in designated disaster areas.

The deadline to submit a claim for DUA benefits on Oct. 2, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. For more information, visit here.