MARCO ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A video on Twitter showed the beginning of rising storm surge on Marco Island.

Twitter user Scott Schilke posted a video showing water pushing onto the island.

You can hear the wind whipping in the video.

Schilke’s video shows the storm surge conditions on the island on Wednesday, prior to Hurricane Ian’s landfall.

Hurricane Ian is a powerful Category 4 storm, just shy of Category 5 strength.

The storm’s maximum winds are near 155 mph.

Storyful contributed to this story.

