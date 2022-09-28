TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida late Wednesday, but other areas of the state are already feeling the storm’s impacts.

Ian’s outer bands were responsible for multiple overnight tornado warnings in southeast Florida and brought hurricane-force winds to the Keys on Tuesday.

Hurricane Ian brought severe weather to the Miami area Tuesday night, prompting two tornado warnings. A Miami resident snapped this video from outside his door as the storm’s outer bands moved through.

NBC affiliate WTVJ reported that one tornado ended up hitting an airport in Pembroke Pines, damaging some of the aircraft at North Perry Airport. According to WTVJ, the tornado started in Miami Gardens, passed through Pembroke Pines, and continued through the area until it reached Cooper City.

Large waves and strong winds moved into the Florida Keys on Tuesday evening. A storm surge warning is in effect for the area and local officials reported flooding early Wednesday morning. The National Hurricane Center reported sustained winds of up to 52 mph at Key West International Airport, with a hurricane-speed wind gust of 66 mph.

Videos uploaded by Victoria Bollea showed the extent of the flooding that began submerging her Key West neighborhood. In one video, the water could be seen at a high level under her house, just two hours before high tide at the time.

Bradenton Police Department officers patrolled evacuation zones on Tuesday afternoon, playing a recorded message urging residents to evacuate. A mandatory evacuation order was issued for residents in Zones A and B effective Tuesday morning.

Sarasota residents boarded up their homes and businesses ahead of Ian’s arrival. This video shows shops on Bahia Vista St. with their windows shuttered. A mandatory evacuation order was issued on Monday evening for residents in Levels A and B, including residents living on barrier islands, in mobile homes, and aboard vessels.

Apollo Beach residents secured their boats and boarded up windows on Tuesday to prepare for Hurricane Ian’s arrival. Hillsborough County zones A and B – the coastal and low-lying areas of the county – were ordered to evacuate by 9 p.m. Tuesday.

University of Tampa students were evacuated from their dorms on Tuesday morning. The university said it expects to resume all campus operations by Monday, Oct. 3. This footage shows buses lined up to evacuate students.

Hurricane Ian’s outer bands began moving into southeast Florida on Tuesday morning, prompting a flood advisory. This video shows commuters braving the soaking rains on the Palmetto Expressway.

Florida Keys residents moved their vehicles to higher ground on Tuesday morning, parking along the highway in hopes they will avoid storm surge. On Tuesday night, Monroe County Emergency Management said heavy rain, high tides and storm surge from Hurricane Ian were causing the islands to flood.

Ian’s outer bands dumped rain on Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday morning. But that wasn’t the end of Ian’s impact – a tornado warning was issued in the area early Wednesday morning.