SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A time-lapse showed storm surge in Sanibel on Wednesday as Hurricane Ian came ashore.
A traffic camera captured Sanibel Island being slammed by high winds and flooding. The time-lapse shows Periwinkle Way and Casa Ybel Road in Sanibel.
Twitter user @BirdingPeepWx said the time-lapse showed conditions deteriorating over a period of 30 minutes, from noon to 12:30 p.m.
Hurricane Ian made landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane near Cayo Costa, bringing maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.
Storyful contributed to this report.
