VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Venice Theatre was heavily damaged after Hurricane Ian’s strong winds and rain moved through the area.
The city of Venice posted a picture of the theatre on Twitter, showing extensive damage.
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Casto, Florida around 3 p.m. Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.
As of Wednesday night, the storm weakened to a Category 1 hurricane.
