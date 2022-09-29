(AP) — A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel, Fla., in Lee County was knocked out by Hurricane Ian on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

Pavement leading to the causeway was also damaged by the storm.

A photo taken nearby shows a spiral staircase deposited in the brush next to a white pickup truck after the hurricane passed the area.

Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2.5 million people.