VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — Photos show shelves at a Venice Publix store completely wiped out after Hurricane Ian caused significant damage to the area.

Twitter user Michael Kaplan posted photos that show empty shelves in the cold section of the store.

A sign in the aisle says, “Due to the current power outages, we will gladly serve you in the dry areas of the store. Once power has been restored, all refrigerated and frozen food sections will reopen for business.”



Credit: Michael Kaplan/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

In another post, Kaplan said grocery stores are open but supplies are scarce.

Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon in Cayo Casto as a Category 4 storm.