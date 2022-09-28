NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) — A video showed Naples firefighters wading through deep floodwater at their station on Wednesday.

The video shows flooding at Fire Station 1 in downtown Naples as Hurricane Ian dumped rain and heavy winds on the area.

The fire chief in the video said the firefighters had to push one of the trucks outside because smoke was rising from it.

Firefighters feared the building may catch fire.

The video shows firefighters removing items from the truck and bringing them inside. It also shows floodwater swamping a few emergency vehicles inside the building.

“Please know that everyone here is safe. We are all OK,” a firefighter said. “It’s just our building and our property.”

The firefighter said the station had lost several vehicles due to the storm.

Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Casto, Florida as a Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds.

Storyful contributed to this report.

