TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Transportation said it has activated emergency shoulder use (ESU) plans to help residents evacuate from Hurricane Ian.

FDOT said the plan will increase traffic flow and capacity on roadways.

According to FDOT, the ESU allows drivers to use the left shoulder as an extra lane in designated areas.

When the ESU is operational, all motorists expect large trucks, buses and trailers may use the shoulder as a travel lane.

FDOT said the plan keeps travel available in both directions, helping to get people out and get supplies and resources in.

The plan is in effect on Interstate 4 from Tampa to Orlando. It begins near U.S. 41 in Tampa and ends near State Road 417 in Orlando, FDOT said.

The ESU was first implemented during Hurricane Irma in September 2017.

