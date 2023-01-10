Tampa, Fla. (WFLA) — The damage from Hurricane Ian is estimated to be higher than Hurricane Maria and Hurricane Sandy, according to NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI). Ian’s damage is estimated to be $112.9 billion.

The costliest hurricane in history is Katrina, with $190 billion dollars in damage. Hurricane Harvey is the second most expensive, with $151.3 billion dollars in damage.

Top 5 costliest hurricanes in history.

Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm in southwest Florida in Cayo Costa on Sept. 28, 2022. It brought 10-15 feet of storm surge to Fort Myers Beach and Naples. Millions were left without power, and the Sanibel Causeway and bridge to Pine Island were both compromised by the storm.

Ian’s landfall was the first Category 4 landfall since 2004 when Hurricane Charley made landfall within a few miles of that location.

Hurricane Ian killed 157 people, making it the deadliest hurricane to hit Florida since the 1953 Labor Day Hurricane.

Ian was just one of several weather-related disasters in 2022 that racked up billions of dollars in damage.