TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian was one of the deadliest hurricanes to hit the U.S. in the past 20 years.

In Florida, 148 people died after Ian swept through the state, mostly from the storm surge.

An NBC investigation found most of the deaths could have been prevented.

“The late September storm exposed shortcomings in how local governments communicate the risk posed by hurricanes, decide when to order evacuations and identify and help the most vulnerable residents,” the report states. “Ian also illustrated the challenge of protecting densely populated waterfront communities from extreme weather worsened by climate change; thousands of coastal residents chose not to evacuate. Some said they didn’t have enough warning, while others were unaware of the danger or lacked the resources to leave.”

You can read the full report on NBCNews.com.