Hurlburt Field lockdown lifted after reported active shooter, one confirmed dead

UPDATE: One person is confirmed to be dead following a domestic disturbance at Hurlburt Field.

According to WKRG, the identification of the deceased will be withheld for 24 hours to notify next-of-kin.

One other person was injured and has been transported to a nearby hospital.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

Hurlburt Field, Fla. (WKRG) — The United States Air Force says a domestic disturbance involving an active shooter was reported at Hurlburt Field on Friday.

According to a press release, the base located in Okaloosa County, Florida is currently on lockdown and only allowing essential workers on base. Visitors will not be authorized until further notice.

The U.S. Air Force continued on to say that base and local law enforcement have control of the situation.