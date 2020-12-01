Hundreds wait in line for hours for free $250 Publix gift card in Miami

Florida

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (NBC) – Hundreds of people braved cold temperatures Tuesday morning and got in line early for a chance at a free grocery gift card in Miami.

The $250 gift cards are good at Publix grocery stores and are intended for Miami residents who are struggling financially and facing food insecurity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

People need to show proof of residency and a signed affidavit stating the pandemic is causing them financial hardship.

Miami’s mayor says the gift card program, which is funded through the cares act, should help roughly 14,000 Miami families.

Four additional giveaways are planned according to the mayor.

Cards are limited to one per household and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. You must register for a card by clicking on this link.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss