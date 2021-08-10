Hundreds of residents told to evacuate after Miami condo building deemed unsafe

(NBC News) — Hundreds of Miami residents were forced from their eight-story condo building on Monday night after city officials determined the structure was unsafe.

The 137-unit building at 5050 NW Seventh St. was placed under an evacuation order, according to Miami building director Asael “Ace” Marrero, NBC Miami reported.

“We obviously don’t feel that it’s safe,” he told the news station. “Structural integrity has been degraded by the contractor proceeding with the repairs that they were not authorized to do.”

Before the evacuation notice on Monday, city officials said the building had been placed on the unsafe structure list in May based on images of property damage.

