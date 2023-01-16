TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A mass “rideout” honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is underway in South Florida Monday.

Each year, hundreds of bicyclist and ATV riders hit the streets of Miami-Dade County for the annual “MLK rideout.”

It was scheduled to take place this year on Saturday and Sunday, but hundreds of bicyclists and ATVs were out in full force on Monday for the event.

The event is an annual tradition meant to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King and his fight for freedom and equality.