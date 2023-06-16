TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is being charged with multiple felonies for allegedly coercing a 16-year-old girl and other women into sex work, according to Attorney General Ashely Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.

The Boca Raton Police Department arrested Brandon Gutman on suspicion of trafficking a minor and adult women for his personal gain. Police said Gutman withheld money and identification documents from his victims.

“This human trafficker kept women under his control with physical abuse and by withholding all their identification documents. He then forced them into sex work for his own financial profit, including knowingly trafficking a young 16-year-old girl,” Attorney General Ashley Moody said. “Thanks to the bravery of the survivors working with authorities and the investigative efforts of law enforcement, this predator will now face my Statewide Prosecutors.”

Authorities said Gutman ran a trafficking operation for several years, and used physical and sexual violence, threats and emotional and financial manipulation to coerce women into engaging in sex acts.

The investigation uncovered that Gutman trafficked the teenager to engage in exotic dancing and commercial sex acts.

Gutman was charged with human trafficking of a minor for sex, human trafficking of an adult for sex, multiple felonies and several other charges.

If convicted, he faces life in prison.

Anyone who has been victimized by Gutman is asked to contact the Boca Raton Police Department at 561-368-6201 or the Palm Beach County Human Trafficking Task Force at 561-687-6833.

To report suspected trafficking, call the Florida Human Trafficking Tip Line at 1-855-352-7233.