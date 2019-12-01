Human skeleton found in Florida state park

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EBRO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve found human remains at a state park in Florida.

Bay County Sheriff’s investigator Whit Majors says a partial human skeleton was found at Pine Log State Forest Park north of Panama City on Wednesday.

Majors says the medical examiner is trying to determine the identity of the person.

No additional details were immediately available.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss