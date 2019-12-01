Human skeleton found in Florida state park

EBRO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve found human remains at a state park in Florida.
Bay County Sheriff’s investigator Whit Majors says a partial human skeleton was found at Pine Log State Forest Park north of Panama City on Wednesday.
Majors says the medical examiner is trying to determine the identity of the person.
No additional details were immediately available.
