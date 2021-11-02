Human skeleton found in Florida homeless camp, police say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Police in Bunnell are conducting a death investigation after discovering human remains at a homeless camp Saturday morning.

An officer discovered the remains in some woods off N. Palmetto Street and East Howe Street.

He noticed a homemade structure covered by a blue tarp and a human skeleton on the ground between a chair and a fire pit.

Police found a wallet at the site and believe the remains are that of a known transient who hadn’t been seen since February.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, but police say nothing suspicious was found at the site.