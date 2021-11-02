Human skeleton found in Florida homeless camp, police say

by: WESH News Staff

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Police in Bunnell are conducting a death investigation after discovering human remains at a homeless camp Saturday morning.

An officer discovered the remains in some woods off N. Palmetto Street and East Howe Street.

He noticed a homemade structure covered by a blue tarp and a human skeleton on the ground between a chair and a fire pit.

Police found a wallet at the site and believe the remains are that of a known transient who hadn’t been seen since February.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, but police say nothing suspicious was found at the site.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

