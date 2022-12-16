DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Human remains found last week in Florida have been identified as a missing 14-year-old girl, the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the remains were found on Dec. 5 in the Sun Springs area of Gilchrist County. They belong to Demiah Appling, who was reported missing in Dixie County on Oct. 24.

Investigators said Demiah was the victim of a homicide.

Last month, the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office said persons of interest were named in the case.

The sheriff’s office said it will continue working “to ensure that the people responsible for Demiah’s death are held accountable.”

“Our thoughts are with her family during this difficult time,” the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office at 352-498-1245.