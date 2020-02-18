Human remains found preserved under old home of former UF professor, police say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (CNN, WCJB) — Gainesville police are investigating jars of preserved human remains found in the crawlspace of a house in Gainesville neighborhood.

The remains were discovered during an inspection of the house’s foundation.

The home was previously owned by Dr. Ronald A. Baughman, a former University of Florida researcher and current professor emeritus who published studies in the 1970s and 80s.

Police tell CNN affiliate WCJB they’re looking into the possibility that the human remains are related to work that Dr. Baughman may have brought home and stored under the house’s floorboards.

Some of the jars date back as far as the 1960s, some containing human tongues.

LATEST STORIES: