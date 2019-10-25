Human remains found during search for missing Osceola mother, sheriff says

ST. CLOUD, Fla. (WESH) – Possible human remains were found during a search for a missing woman at a property in Osceola County, officials said.

Authorities in Osceola County said Nicole Montalvo was last seen dropping her son off with her grandparents and father at an address on Hixon Avenue in St. Cloud around 5 p.m. on Monday.

Deputies stayed at the property on Hixon Avenue, south of St. Cloud, all night.

Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson said Friday that human remains were found in the rear of the property. The medical examiner’s office will be working with the sheriff’s office to identify the remains and said it’s unclear if the remains belong to a male or female.