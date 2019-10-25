Human remains found during search for missing Osceola mother, sheriff says

Florida

by: WESH 2 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office

ST. CLOUD, Fla. (WESH) – Possible human remains were found during a search for a missing woman at a property in Osceola County, officials said.

Authorities in Osceola County said Nicole Montalvo was last seen dropping her son off with her grandparents and father at an address on Hixon Avenue in St. Cloud around 5 p.m. on Monday.

Deputies stayed at the property on Hixon Avenue, south of St. Cloud, all night.

Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson said Friday that human remains were found in the rear of the property. The medical examiner’s office will be working with the sheriff’s office to identify the remains and said it’s unclear if the remains belong to a male or female.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories