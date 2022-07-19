PALM COAST, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Flagler County said Tuesday that human remains were found at a construction site.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said that the human remains were unearthed by workers at the Toscana development in Palm Coast.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that the place where the remains were found was originally a wooded area. Several bones were recovered, according to the station.

The Toscana webpage described it as a Mediterranean-style gated community. It is run by ABD Development, which is based in Davenport.