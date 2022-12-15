MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Human remains that were found earlier this year by iguana hunters in Florida have been identified, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

The remains were found in a wooded area south of U.S. 1 near mile marker 77 in Islamorada by iguana hunters on April 9, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said dental and DNA records of the remains were sent to a forensics lab in Miami-Dade County. On Thursday, deputies said the remains were identified as Mark J. Miller, who was reported missing on Jan. 6, 2020.

Deputies said there was no evidence of foul play.

“While I’m relieved we have resolved this case, my heart goes out to the Miller family,” said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “I want to thank the detectives who investigated this case for their tireless work.”

Deputies said Miller was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2022, standing in the middle of U.S. 1 in front of the turn lane to Robbie’s Marina, where he worked and lived.

In a Facebook post from 2021, the sheriff’s office said Miller reportedly attempted to stop traffic and/or latch onto passing vehicles northbound and possibly southbound. They said he appeared erratic and was making delusional comments.

When deputies responded to the scene, they said they were unable to locate Miller.

Detectives said they have been searching for Miller since that time and followed up on several leads.