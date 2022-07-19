TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “Howl-O-Scream” is coming back to SeaWorld Orlando this year after a successful inaugural event in 2021, and the theme park is promising more roller coasters, haunted houses and scare zones.

There will be several new attractions during this year’s event, along with fan favorites from last year and re-imagined experiences.

New this year is the “Lurking in the Depths” show. “Sea of Fear,” “Cut Throat Cove” and “Frozen Terror” are new scare zones.

New haunted houses include “Captain’s Revenge – Drowned in Sorrow” and “Beneath the Ice.”

“Longshoreman’s Tavern” and “Tormented” are new bar locations serving up drinks during Howl-O-Scream.

According to SeaWorld Orlando, guests can brave the park’s roller coasters at night.

In addition to the new announcements for SeaWorld Orlando’s Halloween event, the park also announced a sale.

Guests can save up to 70% on Howl-O-Scream tickets, some as low as $29.99, during the Sinister Sale. The sale runs through July 24. Tickets can be purchased online.