How you can help victims of the Surfside building collapse

Items and debris dangle from a section of the oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that partially collapsed Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami, Fla. (Susan Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Nearly 160 people are still unaccounted for and at least five are dead following a condominium tower collapse in Surfside. Now, the community is coming together to support those affected by the tragedy.

Rescuers used both heavy equipment and their own hands to comb through the wreckage on Saturday in an increasingly desperate search for survivors.

Below is a list of a few organizations offering support for victims of the deadly collapse.

Support Surfside

The Miami Heat and several local organizations have launched a hardship fund for the victims: supportsurfside.org

You can make a one-time donation or set a monthly payment through PayPal.

Greater Miami Jewish Federation

The Greater Miami Jewish Federation launched an emergency fund for families and individuals for short-term and long-term needs. Click here to make a monetary donation online.

Those in need of crisis counseling and housing assistance can call 211.

Members of the clergy are on-site at the Surfside Community Center. To reach a chaplain, email rabbiklein@gmjf.org.

The Chesed Fund

The Shul of Bal Harbour created a central fund that will be donated as needed to victims and their families. Click here to donate to the Miami Tragedy Central Emergency Fund.

