TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s price gouging hotline has been activated due to severe weather.

The hotline was activated after Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for dozens of Florida counties, including all counties in the Tampa Bay region.

“During a storm-related declared state of emergency, state law prohibits excessive increases in the price of essential commodities, such as equipment, food, gasoline, hotel rooms, ice, lumber and water needed as a direct result of the event,” the Attorney General’s Office said in a statement.

Anyone who suspects price gouging is urged to call 1-866-966-7226 or visit MyFloridaLegal.com to file a report with the Florida Attorney General’s Office.

The Attorney General’s Office is also urging to people to avoid falling for scams that may occur during storm recovery.