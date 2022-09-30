TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The State of Florida has created a way for people to get help for their loved ones who were trapped in their homes or elsewhere during Hurricane Ian.

Filling out the Florida Division of Emergency Management’s Emergency Service Request form will help first responders get to them faster.

You can fill out the form for yourself (as someone needing rescued) or on behalf of a loved one. You will need their name, last known location, phone number, email, and whether they have access to food and water. Other fields are optional, like age, medical conditions, or if there is anyone else with them.

Click here to access the Emergency Service Request form.