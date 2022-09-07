PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A south Florida cruise line is offering a free trip for educators, first responders and military service members through 2023.

Palm Beach-based Margaritaville at Sea – the named for Jimmy Buffet hit song – is offering free three day, two night cruises on its flagship vessel to the Grand Bahama Island. The ‘Heroes Sail Free’ promotion runs through Dec. 29, 2023 and applies to teachers, first responders and veteran and active duty military whose employment can be verified through the GovX ID platform.

Margaritaville at Sea features a gym, spa and gourmet dining options, such as the WB Prime Steakhouse and the 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill. Entertainment offerings include Casino Margaritaville and “Tales from Margaritaville: Jimmy’s Ship Show” – written and produced by Jimmy Buffett.

Like most cruises, Margaritaville at Sea offers child care, excursions and food and beverage packages for a fee.

Those who qualify for the promotion will receive a free fare on an inside stateroom, with free ocean view upgrades through Oct. 6, 2022. The offer applies to up to two qualifying members per room and lowers the required deposit to $50-$75, depending on how early you book the cruise.

For information about the promotion and Margaritaville at Sea, click here.