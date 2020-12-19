How many people have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in Florida so far?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s been almost a week since the COVID-19 vaccine made its way across the state of Florida and the first shots were administered.

But exactly how many people have received the vaccine so far?

The Florida Department of Health on Saturday released an additional report, alongside its daily statewide and county COVID-19 reports, detailing how many people in Florida have received the coronavirus vaccine to date.

The report breaks down the vaccinations distributed by race, age group, gender and county.

As of Saturday morning, 32,707 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state.

Below are the total number of people vaccinated in the Tampa Bay area:

Hillsborough County 3,951

Pinellas County 1,760

Sarasota County 19

Manatee County 47

Pasco County 425

Polk County 333

Hernando County 25

Highlands County 10

Citrus County 12

Hardee County 2



The Florida county with the highest total people vaccinated is Dade with 9,074 residents.

In three weeks, people who received the Pfizer vaccine will need to get their second dose of the vaccine. Once Moderna’s vaccine is distributed, people will need to get their second dose four weeks later.

If you are vaccinated, you will receive a vaccination record card as a reminder to return for a second shot. You might also get reminder texts, calls, or letters in the mail, depending on the location. Shots will be recorded in state and local vaccine registries that already keep track of other vaccinations.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved and issued an Emergency Use Authorization for Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine on Dec. 11 and distribution of the vaccine across the country began on Dec. 13.

The Pfizer coronavirus vaccine was recommended for people aged 16 and older by the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Tampa General became one of the first hospitals in Florida to receive 20,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A FedEx truck arrived at the hospital at about 10:10 a.m. Dec. 14 to unload the first shipment. The first shot was administered to nurse Vanessa Arroyo about an hour later. Arroyo, 31, has been working for the hospital since 2012.

A week later, the FDA approved the second COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the United States.

The FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the coronavirus vaccine produced by Moderna on Dec. 18.

Americans are expected to get Moderna’s first shot on Dec. 21.

The US government purchased 200 million doses of the vaccine from Moderna. Twenty million doses will be delivered by the end of the year, 80 million in the first quarter of 2021, and 100 million in the second quarter of 2021.

For the latest information on COVID-19 in Florida, visit FDOH's website.