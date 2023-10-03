TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s minimum wage increased by $1 Saturday as the state continues to carry out a constitutional amendment that will lead to a $15 minimum wage.

In 2020, voters approved a measure that would raise the minimum wage by $1 each year until it reaches $15 on Sept. 30, 2026.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the minimum wage across the United States ranges from $5.15 to $17.

The federal minimum wage of $7.25 applies in states where there is no minimum wage law.

Here’s how Florida’s minimum wage compares to other states and territories, according to the U.S. Department of Labor:

Alabama – No minimum wage law

Alaska – $10.85 per hour

Arizona – $13.85 per hour

Arkansas – $11 per hour

California – $15.50 per hour

Colorado – $13.65 per hour

Connecticut – $13.65 per hour

Delaware – $11.75 per hour

Georgia – $5.15 per hour

Hawaii – $12 per hour

Idaho – $7.25 per hour

Illinois – $13 per hour

Indiana – $7.25 per hour

Iowa – $7.25 per hour

Kansas – $7.25 per hour

Kentucky – $7.25 per hour

Louisiana – No minimum wage law

Maine – $13.80 per hour

Maryland – $13.25 per hour for employers with more than 15 employees. $12.80 per hour for employers with fewer than 15 employees

Massachusetts – $15 per hour

Michigan – $10.10 per hour

Minnesota – $10.59 per hour for larger employers (annual revenue of $500,000 or more), $8.63 per hour for small employers (annual revenue of less than $500,000)

Missouri – $12 per hour

Mississippi – No minimum wage law

Montana – $9.95 per hour or $4 per hour for businesses not covered by the Fair Labor Standards Act with gross annual sales of $110,000 or less

North Carolina – $7.25 per hour

North Dakota – $7.25 per hour

Nebraska – $10.50 per hour

New Hampshire – $7.25 per hour

New Jersey – $14.13 per hour

New Mexico – $12 per hour

Nevada – $11.25 per hour if health insurance is not offered by the employer, $10.25 per hour if health care is offered by the employer

New York – $14.20 per hour; $15 per hour in Long Island, Westchester and New York City

Ohio – $10.10 per hour

Oklahoma – $7.25 per hour

Oregon – $14.20 per hour; $15.45 per in Portland metro area; $13.20 per hour in non-urban counties

Pennsylvania – $7.25 per hour

Rhode Island – $13 per hour

South Carolina – No minimum wage law

South Dakota – $10.80 per hour

Texas – $7.25 per hour

Utah – $7.25 per hour

Virginia – $12 per hour

Vermont – $13.18 per hour

Washington – 15.74 per hour

Wisconsin – $7.25 per hour

West Virginia – $8.75 per hour

Wyoming – $5.15 per hour

District of Columbia – $17 per hour

Northern Mariana Islands – $7.25 per hour

Puerto Rico – $9.50 per hour

Virgin Islands – $10.50 per hour

Guam – $9.25 per hour

To learn more about the United States’ minimum wage laws, click here.