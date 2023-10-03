TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s minimum wage increased by $1 Saturday as the state continues to carry out a constitutional amendment that will lead to a $15 minimum wage.
In 2020, voters approved a measure that would raise the minimum wage by $1 each year until it reaches $15 on Sept. 30, 2026.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the minimum wage across the United States ranges from $5.15 to $17.
The federal minimum wage of $7.25 applies in states where there is no minimum wage law.
Here’s how Florida’s minimum wage compares to other states and territories, according to the U.S. Department of Labor:
- Alabama – No minimum wage law
- Alaska – $10.85 per hour
- Arizona – $13.85 per hour
- Arkansas – $11 per hour
- California – $15.50 per hour
- Colorado – $13.65 per hour
- Connecticut – $13.65 per hour
- Delaware – $11.75 per hour
- Georgia – $5.15 per hour
- Hawaii – $12 per hour
- Idaho – $7.25 per hour
- Illinois – $13 per hour
- Indiana – $7.25 per hour
- Iowa – $7.25 per hour
- Kansas – $7.25 per hour
- Kentucky – $7.25 per hour
- Louisiana – No minimum wage law
- Maine – $13.80 per hour
- Maryland – $13.25 per hour for employers with more than 15 employees. $12.80 per hour for employers with fewer than 15 employees
- Massachusetts – $15 per hour
- Michigan – $10.10 per hour
- Minnesota – $10.59 per hour for larger employers (annual revenue of $500,000 or more), $8.63 per hour for small employers (annual revenue of less than $500,000)
- Missouri – $12 per hour
- Mississippi – No minimum wage law
- Montana – $9.95 per hour or $4 per hour for businesses not covered by the Fair Labor Standards Act with gross annual sales of $110,000 or less
- North Carolina – $7.25 per hour
- North Dakota – $7.25 per hour
- Nebraska – $10.50 per hour
- New Hampshire – $7.25 per hour
- New Jersey – $14.13 per hour
- New Mexico – $12 per hour
- Nevada – $11.25 per hour if health insurance is not offered by the employer, $10.25 per hour if health care is offered by the employer
- New York – $14.20 per hour; $15 per hour in Long Island, Westchester and New York City
- Ohio – $10.10 per hour
- Oklahoma – $7.25 per hour
- Oregon – $14.20 per hour; $15.45 per in Portland metro area; $13.20 per hour in non-urban counties
- Pennsylvania – $7.25 per hour
- Rhode Island – $13 per hour
- South Carolina – No minimum wage law
- South Dakota – $10.80 per hour
- Texas – $7.25 per hour
- Utah – $7.25 per hour
- Virginia – $12 per hour
- Vermont – $13.18 per hour
- Washington – 15.74 per hour
- Wisconsin – $7.25 per hour
- West Virginia – $8.75 per hour
- Wyoming – $5.15 per hour
- District of Columbia – $17 per hour
- Northern Mariana Islands – $7.25 per hour
- Puerto Rico – $9.50 per hour
- Virgin Islands – $10.50 per hour
- Guam – $9.25 per hour
To learn more about the United States’ minimum wage laws, click here.