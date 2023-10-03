TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s minimum wage increased by $1 Saturday as the state continues to carry out a constitutional amendment that will lead to a $15 minimum wage.

In 2020, voters approved a measure that would raise the minimum wage by $1 each year until it reaches $15 on Sept. 30, 2026.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the minimum wage across the United States ranges from $5.15 to $17.

The federal minimum wage of $7.25 applies in states where there is no minimum wage law.

Here’s how Florida’s minimum wage compares to other states and territories, according to the U.S. Department of Labor:

  • Alabama – No minimum wage law
  • Alaska – $10.85 per hour
  • Arizona – $13.85 per hour
  • Arkansas – $11 per hour
  • California – $15.50 per hour
  • Colorado – $13.65 per hour
  • Connecticut – $13.65 per hour
  • Delaware – $11.75 per hour
  • Georgia – $5.15 per hour
  • Hawaii – $12 per hour
  • Idaho – $7.25 per hour
  • Illinois – $13 per hour
  • Indiana – $7.25 per hour
  • Iowa – $7.25 per hour
  • Kansas – $7.25 per hour
  • Kentucky – $7.25 per hour
  • Louisiana – No minimum wage law
  • Maine – $13.80 per hour
  • Maryland – $13.25 per hour for employers with more than 15 employees. $12.80 per hour for employers with fewer than 15 employees
  • Massachusetts – $15 per hour
  • Michigan – $10.10 per hour
  • Minnesota – $10.59 per hour for larger employers (annual revenue of $500,000 or more), $8.63 per hour for small employers (annual revenue of less than $500,000)
  • Missouri – $12 per hour
  • Mississippi – No minimum wage law
  • Montana – $9.95 per hour or $4 per hour for businesses not covered by the Fair Labor Standards Act with gross annual sales of $110,000 or less
  • North Carolina – $7.25 per hour
  • North Dakota – $7.25 per hour
  • Nebraska – $10.50 per hour
  • New Hampshire – $7.25 per hour
  • New Jersey – $14.13 per hour
  • New Mexico – $12 per hour
  • Nevada – $11.25 per hour if health insurance is not offered by the employer, $10.25 per hour if health care is offered by the employer
  • New York – $14.20 per hour; $15 per hour in Long Island, Westchester and New York City
  • Ohio – $10.10 per hour
  • Oklahoma – $7.25 per hour
  • Oregon – $14.20 per hour; $15.45 per in Portland metro area; $13.20 per hour in non-urban counties
  • Pennsylvania – $7.25 per hour
  • Rhode Island – $13 per hour
  • South Carolina – No minimum wage law
  • South Dakota – $10.80 per hour
  • Texas – $7.25 per hour
  • Utah – $7.25 per hour
  • Virginia – $12 per hour
  • Vermont – $13.18 per hour
  • Washington – 15.74 per hour
  • Wisconsin – $7.25 per hour
  • West Virginia – $8.75 per hour
  • Wyoming – $5.15 per hour
  • District of Columbia – $17 per hour
  • Northern Mariana Islands – $7.25 per hour
  • Puerto Rico – $9.50 per hour
  • Virgin Islands – $10.50 per hour
  • Guam – $9.25 per hour

To learn more about the United States’ minimum wage laws, click here.