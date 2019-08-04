How cute: Jacksonville couple takes newborn pictures with firefighter hat, policeman cap

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Newborn pictures are always the cutest as parents show off their newest addition to their family. However, one Jacksonville couple took their second child’s newborn pictures to the next level by including their civil service professions gear.

Baby Zane is the child of Caroline and Mirza Crnolic, who serve the Jacksonville community by fighting fires and fighting crime.

When your mom fights fire and your dad fights crime….you've got BIG shoes to fill! Welcome to the world Baby Zane!… Posted by Logan Rose Photography on Thursday, August 1, 2019

Zane can be seen posing on his mom’s Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department firefighter hat and his dad’s Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office policeman cap in his newborn pictures.

The Crnolic’s also have another son named Enzo.

Thank you to all our fire responders and law enforcement members for your service and daily sacrifices.