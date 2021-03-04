How cute! Baby otters born for the first time at Discovery Cove

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Discovery Cove in Orlando announced Thursday that two adorable otters were recently born.

They are the first otter kits to be born at Discovery Cove.

Emmie and Binx were born on Oct. 13, 2020.

“Emmie and Binx have hit all their milestones to date, and have been introduced into the main otter habitat at Discovery Cove, where they continue to receive world-class, expert care from our veterinary team. Discovery Cove is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and participates in the organization’s Asian otter Species Survival Plan,” Disovery Cove said.

Asian Small-Clawed Otters are the smallest of all 13 species of otters. When fully mature, they will reach 2-3 feet in length and weigh anywhere from 2-11 pounds.

Scent is the most important form of communication for these animals, with each otter having a scent as unique as a fingerprint.

Asian Small-Clawed Otters spend a great deal of time in and out of the water, living on fish, crustaceans and mollusks, and have an average lifespan of approximately 10-15 years.