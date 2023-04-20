TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — People eager to get an annual pass to “The Most Magical Place on Earth” were met with hours-long wait times on Thursday.

Disney World resumed annual pass sales Thursday after the purchase of new passes was halted last year.

Sales were supposed to resume at 6 a.m., however, there was some sort of hiccup and passes were not available until around 6:40 a.m.

Those who visit Disney’s website to purchase passes are met with a page that says: “Thank you for your patience. You’re in the queue to purchase Annual Passes. When your turn comes, you’ll have 10 minutes to enter the site. Annual Pass availability is limited and being in the queue does not guarantee the ability to purchase any Annual Pass.”

Many people on social media reported that they were in the queue for several hours. Some people said they waited seven to eight hours for a chance to purchase the passes.

Disney added the following message to the bottom of the waiting page: “We thank you and all our fans for the incredible enthusiasm for the Passholder program. Due to high popularity of our Annual Passes, please know wait times may exceed several hours. We anticipate a pass or select passes may become unavailable for purchase later today. Continue to check here for updates.”

Once users get past the waiting screen, they will be able to purchase the following annual passes:

Disney Pixie Dust Pass (Florida residents only) – $399 Allows entry on most weekdays, but is subject to blackout dates, including peak and holiday periods

Disney Pirate Pass (Florida residents only) – $749 Allows entry on most days, but is subject to blackout dates, including peak and holiday periods

Disney Sorcerer Pass (Disney Vacation Club members and Florida residents only) – $969 Allows entry on most days, but is subject to blackout dates on select days, during select holiday periods

Disney Incredi-Pass (All guests) – $1,399 No blackout dates apply



For more information, visit the Disney Parks Blog.