Hospital worker accused of beating 13-year-old patient

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a 47-year-old maintenance worker at a Pensacola hospital beat a 13-year-old patient after hearing that the child had made the holes in a wall that he was repairing.

Pensacola police arrested Kevin Douglas on Wednesday following the Jan. 2 incident at Baptist Hospital. Douglas is charged with cruelty to a child.

Hospital officials say they fired Douglas after the incident.

According to an arrest report, Douglas overheard a nurse saying the boy had made the holes in the wall. Douglas then started beating the child.

Douglas posted bond and was released from jail on Wednesday.

