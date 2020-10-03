Horntail snails join pythons and lionfish as a Florida pest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida is known for fighting invasive species the state encourages people to kill lionfish, iguanas and pythons.

But now there’s a new non-native critter to worry about – the horntail snail.

The gastropod that’s a pest in India for it’s voracious consumption of farm products was found in Miami in August.

The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services issued a warning about the snail this week. It said it’s the first time the snail has been found in the United States.

The dime-sized snail eats hundreds of plants and reproduces rapidly.

As with other terrestrial snails in Florida, the horntail snail has the potential to be an intermediate host of rat lung worm, which can cause meningitis in humans.

