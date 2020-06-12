Honoring Pulse victims, survivors: Changes made to this year’s ceremonies

In this Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016 photo, artwork and signatures cover a fence around the Pulse nightclub, scene of a mass shooting, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. —Friday marks four years since the Pulse Nightclub Massacre.

On June 12, 2016, a gunman opened fire at the Orlando club, killing 49 people.

Normally, thousands of people would gather for the annual remembrance ceremony, but this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, things will be different.

WESH 2 News spoke with Pulse owner Barbara Poma about changes that are happening this year.

A virtual remembrance ceremony will be pre-recorded and available to watch online.

The ceremony begins at noon today and can be viewed on the One Orlando Alliance’s Facebook page.

Click here for information from the onePULSE Foundation.

The Community Rainbow Run has also been moved to September 12.

