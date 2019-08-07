Homestead officer arrested for pushing handcuffed inmate, leaving him with bloody face

1  of  2
MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle and Homestead Police Chief Alexander Rolle, Jr., announced the formal charges Wednesday being filed against a Homestead police officer who “reportedly pushed a handcuffed inmate into a wall at a police substation last year,” according to NBC 6.

The Miami Herald reported Officer Lester Brown surrendered Wednesday to police. He is facing criminal charges of felony battery and official misconduct after he pushed a handcuffed inmate into a wall, which was severe enough to cause the man’s face to bleed excessively.

The incident happened on Dec. 1, 2018.

Brown’s bond is set at $10,000.

