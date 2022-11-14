DORAL, Fla. (WFLA) — A Homeland Security agent and his friend were accidentally shot at a wine tasting in Florida when his gun fell to the ground, according to police.

NBC affiliate WTVJ reported that the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Sunday at the Nahuen Gourmet Market in Doral.

Doral police said the agent was attending the event when his unholstered gun fell to the floor, causing it to fire one gunshot.

The bullet ended up going through his leg before hitting his friend in the leg as well.

Both were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation. However, it is being considered an accident, according to police.