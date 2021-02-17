Home security video shows Florida man shot and killed from behind

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in South Florida are searching for a man caught on camera shooting and killing a man in Fort Lauderdale Sunday.

Witnesses to the homicide said the victim, Harry Garcon’s, vehicle had been burglarized the day before the shooting.

As seen on outside security footage, Garcon, 31, approached two males in the street because he believed one of them to be the suspect from the burglary. As Garcon turned around to walk back to his house, the suspect shot him from behind.

Garcon was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting are urged to contact the Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.