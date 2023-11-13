MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — As tensions over Israel’s war against Hamas continue to rise, protesters United States have taken to the streets to call for a “ceasefire.”

Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel groups held dueling demonstrations in Miami over the weekend, and things became heated.

Cellphone video of the protest, which was shared with NBC News and has since gone viral, showed a woman’s hateful outburst at protesters.

“Hitler should have f****** finished the job; he knew what the f*** he was doing,” the woman, who was pushing a stroller, yelled.

The woman’s outburst highlights tensions between Israeli Americans and Palestinian Americans as the conflict in the Middle East rages on.

According to NBC News, a rally in New York Friday night forced officials to temporarily close the Grand Central Terminal. A bomb threat was also made at a Manhattan synagogue. Authorities reportedly found no sign of any threats, but the threats still have citizens on high alert.

Just last month, Florida officials ordered state universities and colleges to disband chapters of the National Students for Justine in Palestine (SJP) on their campuses. However, on Saturday, Gov. Ron DeSantis denied that his attempts to remove pro-Palestinian groups from the state’s college campuses violates free speech.

“We’re not throttling free speech at all,” DeSantis told Fox News. “I mean, these groups, Students for Justice [in] Palestine, they have said that they are in cahoots with Hamas.”

DeSantis’ comments come nearly a month after the governor said the U.S. should not accept refugees from Gaza during an Iowa meet-and-greet.

“Also, I will say, and I don’t know what Biden’s going do, but we cannot accept people from Gaza into this country as refugees. I am not going to do that,” DeSantis said. “If you look at how they behave, not all of them are Hamas, but they are all antisemitic. None of them believe in Israel’s right to exist. None of the Arab states are willing to take, you know, any of them. The Arab states should be taking them if you have refugees. You don’t fly people and import them into the United States of America. So, we’re going to be very strong on that. “

According to NBC News, more than 1.6 million have been displaced in Gaza, and more than 11,000 have been killed. Israel reported that 1,200 people were killed in the Hamas terrorist attack on Oct. 7, with 239 people still being held hostage in Gaza.

The World Health Organization also stated that the main hospital serving Gaza is no longer functioning following three days without power. Several newborns have died, and dozens more are at risk, health officials and doctors said.