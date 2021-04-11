Hit-and-run crash in Florida kills Bush-appointed federal judge

This photo provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office shows Nastasia Snape. A Florida woman who claimed she is Harry Potter fatally struck a federal judge visiting from New York and seriously injured a 6-year-old boy after swerving her car onto a sidewalk, officials said. Nastasia Snape, 23, is charged with vehicular homicide and other felonies for Friday’s, April 9, 2021, crash that killed District Judge Sandra Feuerstein, 75, who served in the Eastern District of New York since 2003. The boy, Anthony Ovchinnikov, was taken to the hospital, but his condition Sunday, April 11 could not be determined. (Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge from New York is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Florida.

Boca Raton police say District Judge Sandra Feuerstein was on a sidewalk Friday when a car driven by 23-year-old Nastasia Snape jumped a curb and ran her down.

Police say Snipe then struck and injured a 6-year-old boy before fleeing.

Police say Snape crashed a short time later and charged with vehicular homicide. Officers say they found drugs in her purse.

The 75-year-old judge had been appointed to the bench in 2003 by George W. Bush. Her court had jurisdiction over Long Island and Staten Island.