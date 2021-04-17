Historic, maybe haunted, 1928 jail for sale in Florida

Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A historic jail from the 1920s is for sale in North Central Florida. Buyer’s bonus: It might even be haunted.

The Old Gilchrist County Jail in Trenton opened in 1928 and operated for 40 years. The interior is well preserved, with original cell doors, bunks and bath fixtures. It also has running water, but the jail portion has no electricity.

The eight-cell, eight-bath, 2,000 square foot jail, located roughly 45 minutes west of Gainesville, is on the market for $139,990.

Arlene Hale’s husband bought the jail for her as a birthday present 12 years ago.

Over the years, paranormal groups claim to have contacted former inmates and the ghost of a man found murdered there in 2008.

“Home to years of grisly stand-offs, killings and much more, it’s no surprise this location is loaded with visible and audible paranormal activity,” the jail’s listing reads.

For more information on the paranormal property, contact Matthew Perry with Watson Realty Corp. He can be reached via email at mperry@watsonrealtycorp.com or via phone at 352-697-3062.

April 24 2021 08:00 am

