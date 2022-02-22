‘Highly pathogenic’ bird flu found in Florida’s wild birds

A black vulture, one of the species affected by the flu (Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed that a new strain of avian flu is affecting Florida’s wild birds Tuesday.

The FWC said the National Veterinary Services Laboratory found cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, H5 2.3.4.4, in lesser scaup, black vultures and other wild birds.

Wildlife experts are now looking into bird deaths in Brevard, Indian River, and Volusia counties to see if they were linked to the virus.

According to the FWC, the strain was found in blue-winged teal from Palm Beach County in January 2022.

Experts said that the chance of the flu going from a bird to a human is low, and there have been no human infections, as of this report.

Still, the FWC urged Floridians to avoid touching sick or dead wildlife, keep domestic birds away from wild birds, and report wild bird mortalities.

The FWC said that since the virus is not treatable and spreads easily among birds, wildlife rehabbers may not accept the sick birds.