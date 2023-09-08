(Stacker) — Whether for the weekend around town or to add to your out-of-town itinerary, free things to do are good. With the ever-rising costs of gas and food, the idea of disposable income can feel like a distant fantasy.

The cost-of-living continues to rise across the country, forcing each dollar earned to stretch further. While vacations are undoubtedly beneficial for mental health, maintaining savings, paying down debts amid inflation, and regular expenses likely take precedence. But, not everything enjoyable has to come at a high price. In fact, there’s probably a roster of completely free things to do in your current area.

Think about the most common entries on a vacation getaway itinerary: Sight-seeing, touring landmarks, or completing a nature walk. Or, maybe you’re just aiming to relax and want some peace and quiet.

The truth is: Whether you’re a history buff or aching to dip your toes in some cool water, you can find all this and more without swiping your card. Find and plan your next highly rated free activity in Florida on Tripadvisor, as compiled by Stacker. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

#30. Hollywood Beach Broadwalk

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,663)

– Type of activity: Piers & Boardwalks

– Address: 101 S. Broadwalk 3501 N Broadwalk, Hollywood, FL 33019-3331

#29. Metromover

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,325)

– Type of activity: Public Transportation Systems

– Address: not available

#28. Navarre Beach

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,748)

– Type of activity: Beaches

– Address: 8543 Navarre Pkwy, Navarre, FL 32566-6903

#27. South Pointe Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,789)

– Type of activity: Piers & Boardwalks • Parks

– Address: 1 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139-7323

#26. Orlando International Premium Outlets

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8,696)

– Type of activity: Factory Outlets

– Address: 4951 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819-9439

#25. Las Olas Boulevard

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,661)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Shopping Malls

– Address: not available

#24. St. George Street

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,749)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: St. George St, St. Augustine, FL 32084

#23. Dolphin Mall

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10,026)

– Type of activity: Shopping Malls

– Address: 11401 N.W. 12th Street, Miami, FL 33172-6904

#22. The Overseas Highway

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,972)

– Type of activity: Scenic Drives

– Address: not available

#21. Pensacola Beach

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,234)

– Type of activity: Beaches

– Address: Pensacola Beach Blvd, Pensacola Beach, FL 32561

#20. St. Armands Circle

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,779)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Shopping Malls

– Address: 300 Madison Dr Suite 201, Sarasota, FL 34236-1300

#19. Art Deco Historic District

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,710)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods • Historic Walking Areas

– Address: not available

#18. Naples Pier

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7,421)

– Type of activity: Piers & Boardwalks

– Address: not available

#17. Bayside Marketplace

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13,777)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Shopping Malls

– Address: 401 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132-1977

#16. St. Pete Beach

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,268)

– Type of activity: Beaches

– Address: Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

#15. St. Augustine Beach

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,680)

– Type of activity: Beaches

– Address: not available

#14. Miami Beach Boardwalk

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7,389)

– Type of activity: Piers & Boardwalks

– Address: not available

#13. Ocean Drive

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12,443)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139

#12. Sawgrass Mills

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9,167)

– Type of activity: Shopping Malls

– Address: 12801 West Sunrise Boulevard, Sunrise, FL 33323-4020

#11. St. Augustine Distillery

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (8,243)

– Type of activity: Distilleries

– Address: 112 Riberia St, St. Augustine, FL 32084-4351

#10. Fort Lauderdale Beach

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9,294)

– Type of activity: Beaches

– Address: A1A between Las Olas and Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

#9. Duval Street

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14,445)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: Duval Street, Key West, FL 33040

#8. Disney Springs

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13,714)

– Type of activity: Shopping Malls

– Address: 1486 East Buena Vista Drive, Orlando, FL 32830-8519

#7. Panama City Beach

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,562)

– Type of activity: Beaches • Beach & Pool Clubs

– Address: not available

#6. Wynwood Walls

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9,008)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Art Museums

– Address: 2516 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127-4306

#5. Mallory Square

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14,888)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Piers & Boardwalks

– Address: 400 Wall St, Key West, FL 33040-6633

#4. Lincoln Road

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17,907)

– Type of activity: Historic Walking Areas • Parks

– Address: Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139

#3. Clearwater Beach

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12,779)

– Type of activity: Beaches

– Address: 1 Causeway Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33767

#2. Hollywood Beach

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7,076)

– Type of activity: Beaches

– Address: not available

#1. Siesta Beach

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8,596)

– Type of activity: Beaches • Parks

– Address: 948 Beach Road, Siesta Key, FL 34242-2174

