The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Florida using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

Data shows that annual annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. One cluster of the United States is particularly well off: The five of the seven counties with the highest median household income in the country can be found in the Washington D.C. metropolitan areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia. These counties can likely attribute their wealth to their proximity to Washington D.C., which attracts highly educated and skilled people in areas of law and public policy. And people in those fields often marry each other, making two high-earning households one very high-earning household.

Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning counties in Florida.

1 / 50Fl295 // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Highlands County

– Median household income: $43,708

— 24.3% below state average, 32.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 13.8%

— #2,670 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%

— #2,521 highest among all counties nationwide

2 / 50Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Columbia County

– Median household income: $44,818

— 22.3% below state average, 31.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 18.1%

— #1,948 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%

— #2,430 highest among all counties nationwide

3 / 50Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Citrus County

– Median household income: $45,689

— 20.8% below state average, 29.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 15.7%

— #2,395 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%

— #2,354 highest among all counties nationwide

4 / 50Bastique // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Okeechobee County

– Median household income: $46,097

— 20.1% below state average, 29.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 17.5%

— #2,042 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%

— #2,318 highest among all counties nationwide

5 / 50Canva

#46. Suwannee County

– Median household income: $46,280

— 19.8% below state average, 28.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 14.0%

— #2,643 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.6%

— #2,302 highest among all counties nationwide

6 / 50Canva

#45. Marion County

– Median household income: $46,587

— 19.3% below state average, 28.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 16.0%

— #2,330 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

— #2,269 highest among all counties nationwide

7 / 50Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Gilchrist County

– Median household income: $47,381

— 17.9% below state average, 27.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 16.1%

— #2,306 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

— #2,199 highest among all counties nationwide

8 / 50Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Franklin County

– Median household income: $48,814

— 15.4% below state average, 24.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 19.0%

— #1,784 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.0%

— #2,065 highest among all counties nationwide

9 / 50User:Tim Ross // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Jefferson County

– Median household income: $49,081

— 14.9% below state average, 24.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.3%

— #1,391 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%

— #2,033 highest among all counties nationwide

10 / 50DouglasGreen // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Alachua County

– Median household income: $50,089

— 13.2% below state average, 22.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 22.5%

— #1,196 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%

— #1,922 highest among all counties nationwide

11 / 50Daniel Wilton // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Hernando County

– Median household income: $50,280

— 12.9% below state average, 22.6% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 17.9%

— #1,979 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

— #1,897 highest among all counties nationwide

12 / 50Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Gulf County

– Median household income: $50,640

— 12.2% below state average, 22.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.5%

— #1,352 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

— #1,864 highest among all counties nationwide

13 / 50Canva

#38. Polk County

– Median household income: $51,535

— 10.7% below state average, 20.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 19.5%

— #1,690 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

— #1,751 highest among all counties nationwide

14 / 50Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Lafayette County

– Median household income: $51,734

— 10.3% below state average, 20.4% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 16.4%

— #2,247 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 19.4%

— #1,717 highest among all counties nationwide

15 / 50Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Volusia County

– Median household income: $52,407

— 9.2% below state average, 19.4% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 20.6%

— #1,506 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%

— #1,606 highest among all counties nationwide

16 / 50Canva

#35. Charlotte County

– Median household income: $52,724

— 8.6% below state average, 18.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 19.8%

— #1,637 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%

— #1,582 highest among all counties nationwide

17 / 50Canva

#34. Escambia County

– Median household income: $53,023

— 8.1% below state average, 18.4% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.2%

— #1,410 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

— #1,547 highest among all counties nationwide

18 / 50Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Pasco County

– Median household income: $53,431

— 7.4% below state average, 17.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 22.7%

— #1,164 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

— #1,510 highest among all counties nationwide

19 / 50Captain-tucker // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Miami-Dade County

– Median household income: $53,975

— 6.5% below state average, 17.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 24.8%

— #905 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%

— #1,445 highest among all counties nationwide

20 / 50Canva

#31. Leon County

– Median household income: $54,675

— 5.2% below state average, 15.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 24.5%

— #932 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%

— #1,375 highest among all counties nationwide

21 / 50Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Union County

– Median household income: $55,139

— 4.4% below state average, 15.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 17.4%

— #2,072 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

— #1,325 highest among all counties nationwide

22 / 50Georgia Guercio // Wikimedia Commons

#29. St. Lucie County

– Median household income: $55,237

— 4.3% below state average, 15.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.7%

— #1,324 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%

— #1,322 highest among all counties nationwide

23 / 50Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Osceola County

– Median household income: $55,538

— 3.8% below state average, 14.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 20.5%

— #1,520 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%

— #1,287 highest among all counties nationwide

24 / 50Canva

#27. Lake County

– Median household income: $55,792

— 3.3% below state average, 14.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 22.5%

— #1,196 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

— #1,264 highest among all counties nationwide

25 / 50Canva

#26. Pinellas County

– Median household income: $56,419

— 2.2% below state average, 13.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 25.5%

— #835 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%

— #1,213 highest among all counties nationwide

26 / 50j.s. clark // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Bay County

– Median household income: $56,483

— 2.1% below state average, 13.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.4%

— #1,376 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

— #1,207 highest among all counties nationwide

27 / 50Canva

#24. Duval County

– Median household income: $56,769

— 1.6% below state average, 12.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 24.2%

— #968 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%

— #1,185 highest among all counties nationwide

28 / 50Georgia Guercio // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Flagler County

– Median household income: $57,536

— 0.3% below state average, 11.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 24.5%

— #941 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.6%

— #1,097 highest among all counties nationwide

29 / 50Canva

#22. Indian River County

– Median household income: $57,945

— 0.4% above state average, 10.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 25.7%

— #802 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%

— #1,063 highest among all counties nationwide

30 / 50Zhukova Valentyna // Shutterstock

#21. Brevard County

– Median household income: $59,359

— 2.9% above state average, 8.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 26.6%

— #724 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.1%

— #956 highest among all counties nationwide

31 / 50Nadezda Murmakova // Shutterstock

#20. Lee County

– Median household income: $59,608

— 3.3% above state average, 8.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 25.5%

— #825 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%

— #926 highest among all counties nationwide

32 / 50Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Sumter County

– Median household income: $59,618

— 3.3% above state average, 8.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 23.0%

— #1,126 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.9%

— #924 highest among all counties nationwide

33 / 50Roman Eugeniusz // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Manatee County

– Median household income: $59,963

— 3.9% above state average, 7.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 26.9%

— #704 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%

— #897 highest among all counties nationwide

34 / 50Clément Bardot // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Hillsborough County

– Median household income: $60,566

— 5.0% above state average, 6.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 27.8%

— #642 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%

— #846 highest among all counties nationwide

35 / 50Canva

#16. Broward County

– Median household income: $60,922

— 5.6% above state average, 6.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 28.5%

— #580 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%

— #827 highest among all counties nationwide

36 / 50Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#15. Orange County

– Median household income: $61,416

— 6.4% above state average, 5.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 27.8%

— #642 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%

— #795 highest among all counties nationwide

37 / 50Organizedchaos02 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Baker County

– Median household income: $62,299

— 8.0% above state average, 4.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 24.9%

— #892 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%

— #731 highest among all counties nationwide

38 / 50Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Okaloosa County

– Median household income: $64,373

— 11.6% above state average, 1.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 29.1%

— #542 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.4%

— #619 highest among all counties nationwide

39 / 50Creative Couple Media // Shutterstock

#12. Sarasota County

– Median household income: $64,644

— 12.0% above state average, 0.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 30.1%

— #486 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.4%

— #602 highest among all counties nationwide

40 / 50Michael Kagdis // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Palm Beach County

– Median household income: $65,015

— 12.7% above state average, 0.0% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 31.6%

— #411 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.1%

— #577 highest among all counties nationwide

41 / 50Canva

#10. Martin County

– Median household income: $65,821

— 14.1% above state average, 1.3% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 32.1%

— #384 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.2%

— #531 highest among all counties nationwide

42 / 50Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Walton County

– Median household income: $67,390

— 16.8% above state average, 3.7% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 29.4%

— #517 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

— #473 highest among all counties nationwide

43 / 50Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Wakulla County

– Median household income: $67,480

— 16.9% above state average, 3.8% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 28.3%

— #593 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 4.9%

— #465 highest among all counties nationwide

44 / 50Excel23 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Clay County

– Median household income: $68,657

— 19.0% above state average, 5.6% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 29.7%

— #503 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.0%

— #421 highest among all counties nationwide

45 / 50Swarm // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Collier County

– Median household income: $70,217

— 21.7% above state average, 8.0% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 34.4%

— #301 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%

— #374 highest among all counties nationwide

46 / 50Xavier6984 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Seminole County

– Median household income: $70,297

— 21.8% above state average, 8.2% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 32.5%

— #370 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.3%

— #371 highest among all counties nationwide

47 / 50Canva

#4. Santa Rosa County

– Median household income: $70,663

— 22.5% above state average, 8.7% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 31.4%

— #416 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.9%

— #359 highest among all counties nationwide

48 / 50Canva

#3. Monroe County

– Median household income: $72,012

— 24.8% above state average, 10.8% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 35.3%

— #273 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%

— #322 highest among all counties nationwide

49 / 50Canva

#2. Nassau County

– Median household income: $72,998

— 26.5% above state average, 12.3% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 33.7%

— #325 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%

— #294 highest among all counties nationwide

50 / 50Canva

#1. St. Johns County

– Median household income: $83,803

— 45.2% above state average, 28.9% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 42.5%

— #125 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.7%

— #146 highest among all counties nationwide

This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.