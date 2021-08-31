Crash after high speed chase kills three in South Florida

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (AP) — Police say three people died and a fourth was seriously injured in a traffic crash during the start of the morning rush in Miami.

Miami-Dade police said the crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday after an officer attempted to stop a sport-utility vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

Instead the driver raced away and crashed into a car carrying the three fatality victims. The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with condition unknown.

The identities of those involved in the crash were not immediately released. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss