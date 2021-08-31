Crash after high speed chase kills three in South Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Police say three people died and a fourth was seriously injured in a traffic crash during the start of the morning rush in Miami.

Miami-Dade police said the crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday after an officer attempted to stop a sport-utility vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

Instead the driver raced away and crashed into a car carrying the three fatality victims. The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with condition unknown.

The identities of those involved in the crash were not immediately released. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.