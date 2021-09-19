‘Hey, hey, hey, goodbye!’: Passengers get kicked off Florida flight for not wearing masks

FILE – In this July 27, 2020, file photo, an American Airlines Boeing 737-823 lands at Miami International Airport in Miami. Flight attendants at American Airlines say they are sometimes forced to sleep in airports because the airline fails to book hotel rooms for employees on the road. Unions for flight attendants and pilots filed grievances against American this week, charging the airline with violating their contracts and putting employees in danger. The president of the flight attendants’ union says some of her members have slept outside baggage claim because they didn’t have a hotel room. Leaders of the pilots’ union say pilots have been put in unsafe hotels or told to walk to the hotel in the middle of the night when flights arrive late. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

MIAMI (WFLA) — A video on Twitter captured the moment when two people were escorted off an American Airlines flight out of the Miami International Airport for not wearing masks.

The video was put online by Twitter account @ONLYinDADE, showing the other flight passengers chanting the song “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” by Steam as the two were removed by the crew.

While the post says three people were escorted off the plane, American Airlines later clarified that only two people were escorted off the flight, WTVJ reports.

According to American Airlines, the flight was headed to Houston but had to head back to Miami to get the customers off the plane.