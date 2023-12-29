CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 23-year-old man was accused of stabbing his mother to death and injuring his sister during a struggle at a Florida home on Tuesday, NBC Affiliate WTVJ reported.

Around 7:19 a.m., the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to a 911 call about a physical altercation at a home on 174 Chelsea Court in Port Charlotte.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the mother, Jennifer Crumrine, suffering from “multiple stab wounds to the neck.” She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

According to the sheriff’s office, her son, Connor Crumrine, had stabbed her in the neck. Two of his sisters were home at the time. Investigators said he stabbed one of them when she tried to wrestle the knife away from him. His sister was stabbed in the back and had “multiple minor cuts” to her hands and arms, investigators said.

According to WTVJ, deputies found Connor on top of his sister in his bedroom. He still had the knife and was stunned with a Taser after ignoring their commands to put the weapon down.

He was arrested at the scene.

WTVJ reports the inside of the home and Connor’s clothing were covered in blood.

According to the sheriff’s office, the family had locked their bedroom doors out of fear the night before the stabbing.

The sheriff’s office said the family had plans to go on a cruise Tuesday, but Connor had been making finger gun gestures and “statements to the family the night before about heaven and hell” and tried to teach them “how to get into a fetal position.”

On the day of the cruise, Jennifer told her daughter she “would not be going on the cruise” and planned to get her son help at Charlotte Behavioral Health Care.

Investigators said Jennifer told Connor of her intentions, and he started procrastinating getting ready.

Deputies said while Connor’s other sister was on the phone, she heard her mother scream, “he’s stabbing me, he’s stabbing me.”

Jennifer was a fourth grade teacher at Sallie Jones Elementary. The school released a heartfelt statement after her tragic death.

“Our Sallie Jones Tiger family needs to share some tough news with all of you this evening. It is with heartfelt sadness that we let you know that Mrs. Crumrine, one of our fourth-grade teachers, has passed away. Mrs. Crumrine’s positive spirit, contagious kindness, and dedication to her students will be tremendously missed,” the statement read.

Connor was taken to the Charlotte County Jail and charged with three counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and resisting an officer without violence, WTVJ reports.